A south-west artist's work has been chosen to feature in a national linen collaboration to be sold at department store giant Myer from this week.
Hamilton's Casey Manson, who paints under the name Grotti Lotti, said she didn't believe it when a Linen House representative first emailed her about a possible collaboration opportunity about 12 months ago.
Manson said she created three different designs which included wildlife, botanicals and abstract works to feature in the Linen House x Grotti Lotti range.
"Linen House have been so wonderful to work with in bringing these designs to life," Manson said.
"It's a privilege to be able to work along such a great design team."
She said the range also included some "super sweet cushions" of her trademark birds that she said complemented the linen.
Manson said Grotti Lotti was originally a nickname for the family's "messy divine firstborn", with it becoming her Instagram name and later her business identity.
"Grotti Lotti is like my painting alter ego who gets to cut loose, spread joy and make a mess in the studio," she said.
Manson said while there were no rules around what she painted, she wanted to be constantly learning, challenging herself and evolving.
She has a soft spot for "loads of colour, bird life and botanicals, along with rowdy landscapes" in her works.
"Generally it's just whatever is in my head or where I have been and what I have recently seen that come to life in the studio," she said. "My head is often very full of colour."
The contemporary and quirky artist uses "everything and all" to create her works and her favourite colours often feature across various pieces.
"Materials-wise it's not always a paint brush and paint but sometimes a knife, spatula, pallet knife, paint pens and my hands," she said.
The products go on sale in Myer stores nationally on February 16, 2023 and have been available online and from the Linen House website since February 6, 2023.
Manson's range of prints, candles and products, created in her home studio, have built up a large following.
They're printed and made locally and shipped from Hamilton to her online customers and more than 40 retailers Australia wide.
