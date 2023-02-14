The Standard
Hamilton's Grotti Lotti to feature in new national linen collaboration

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated February 15 2023 - 1:41pm, first published 10:30am
Hamilton artist Casey Manson with daughter Willow, 10 at the base of the mountains in Dunkeld. Casey's work has been chosen to feature in a national collaboration with Linen House to be sold at Myer stores and online. Picture by Lampoluce Photography

A south-west artist's work has been chosen to feature in a national linen collaboration to be sold at department store giant Myer from this week.

MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

