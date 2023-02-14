The Standard

Under the Auld Pump: Adrian Calderwood's passion for basketball

By Tim Auld
Updated February 14 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Calderwood has a long association with basketball in Victoria, particularly in the south-west and Warrnambool.

PASSIONATE basketball volunteer Adrian Calderwood goes Under the Auld Pump with TIM AULD.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.