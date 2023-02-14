PASSIONATE basketball volunteer Adrian Calderwood goes Under the Auld Pump with TIM AULD.
AT A GLANCE
Born: Dunloy in Ireland on December 3, 1951.
Wife: Jenny. Children: Nathan, Nikki and Talia.
Education: I went to primary school in Ireland before going to Portland High School for my secondary school education. I completed form six at Portland High School and then went to Geelong Teachers College for two years.
Sporting highlight: Would be playing and umpiring basketball not only in Warrnambool but across different parts of Victoria.
Adrian, I note with interest you were born in Ireland and did your secondary education in Portland. How and why did you find your way to Portland as a youngster?
My parents decided to move to Australia in 1963 when I was 12 years old. My dad got a job as a storeman in Portland. The Australian government had a big push on for immigration and that is why my family made the move.
Adrian, you studied at Geelong Teachers College. I take it you went down the path of being a teacher. Where was your first placement as a teacher?
My first teaching assignment was at a little primary school at Nirranda South in 1971. My family was still living in Portland at the time.
I had thought my first posting would be to Palmer Street Primary School in Portland but mum was sent a telegram to say I was to start work as the only teacher at Nirranda South Primary School in 1971. There were 14 students at the school and I taught across all the grades.
I would not have thought you made the trip across from Portland to Nirranda each day so where did you live?
I was very lucky because the Rippon family who had a dairy farm at Nirranda South offered me board. They were a lovely family and I'm still friends with their family. After two years at Nirranda South my next posting was a Gnotuk Primary School just out of Camperdown. I had five years there. Nancy Fowler was the other teacher who helped me teach 40 students.
My teaching journey then went to Mooroopna which is near Shepparton. I had five years there and while I was there I studied special education for children. I ended up moving down to Hawkesdale Primary School in 1984 before I joined the Warrnambool Special Education Unit in 1985.
It was a very rewarding time working with the group as I would visit schools from Camperdown across to Portland and help children that had special learning needs.
The next twist in my teaching career happened in 1990 when I took over as the principal at Mortlake Primary School. I filled the job for more than 14 years. I travelled from Warrnambool to Mortlake each day for those years. There were a few other teachers from Warrnambool who made the trip to Mortlake each day after more than 14 years I took up the job as principal at Warrnambool East Primary School in 2005.
Six years later I retired from that job. I was always a frustrated chippy as I loved building things and working with my hands. I had been retired from the teaching profession for six months and I asked at Pontings did they want a worker who was willing to learn. Pontings phoned me back and I started working with them. I started out working in the yard before they got me into the shop. I worked for Pontings for 10 years. I really loved my time working for Pontings. I learnt so much about building and the building trade.
Adrian, away from your working life have you played much sport?
I tried a few different sports when I was young but I kept on coming back to basketball. I was not an elite basketball player but after a while I put my hand up to be a referee and that was really enjoyable as it allowed me to get up close to the sport I loved.
I was umpiring at A grade level. My time as a referee was from 1984 to 2000 in that time I umpired basketball games in places like Finley to Swan Hill and anywhere in between. It was a great time.
In that era I had a five-year stint as president of the Warrnambool Basketball Association and I really enjoyed working with people like Bernie Garner and Pauline Rodgers. Bernie and Pauline plus plenty of others put in countless hours helping grow basketball not only in Warrnambool but the region.
Blokes like Trevor Gleeson, Lee Primmer and Bobby Cunningham have played significant roles in developing basketball in the area.
I'll never forget one bloke when I umpired who had a lot of ability as a basketball player was Jordan Lewis at a local level. He had bundles of ability as a basketball player but it's well known he went down the path of an AFL footballer which he was very successful at. Jay Rantall, who also went down the footy path, was a very good basketball player.
Are you still involved with basketball?
My only involvement is as coach of the under 12 side at Timboon. I've got grandkids down there playing and was coach last year and will do the same this year.
I've also been heavily involved with the Warrnambool Coast Guard.
I knew a little bit about boating so I wanted to join the Warrnambool Coast Guard.
The Warrnambool Coast Guard do a huge job which often goes unnoticed. The ocean can be very dangerous place and often people go out and they are unprepared for what could happen.
Fishermen may go out in their boats and they run out of fuel or they have electrical problems or they run into bad weather and the first people contacted are the Warrnambool Coast Guard to sort out their problems.
There were countless times I've been called out to emergencies and often the issues have been sorted out but there have been some times people have tragically lost their lives. The only advice I give anyone about the ocean is it can be a very dangerous place whether you're swimming or out in a boat and people should be careful at all times.
