Six years later I retired from that job. I was always a frustrated chippy as I loved building things and working with my hands. I had been retired from the teaching profession for six months and I asked at Pontings did they want a worker who was willing to learn. Pontings phoned me back and I started working with them. I started out working in the yard before they got me into the shop. I worked for Pontings for 10 years. I really loved my time working for Pontings. I learnt so much about building and the building trade.