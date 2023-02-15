What is believed to be one of the only regional Oktoberfests left in the state will run in Warrnambool for the final time on Saturday.
February 18 marks the fourth and last time owner and operator Justin Thulborn is running the festival in Warrnambool, celebrating all things German.
The Bavarian-style festival will be held at Shipwreck Bay Holiday Park.
"It's (people's) last chance to to frock up in their lederhosen," Mr Thulborn said.
"It's essentially the last outdoor Oktoberfest festival as there are no regional ones left.
"The ones in Ballarat, Geelong and Bendigo don't run anymore. It's quite sad."
Mr Thulborn said he was excited to run the Warrnambool festival, which was set to go ahead in October in 2022 but was cancelled due to COVID-19.
"I'm very excited for the opportunity especially with it being in summer where we have good weather in the week leading up," he said.
"It's such a beautiful spot so hopefully it will be full on Saturday."
Mr Thulborn said he hoped to see 1500 people attend.
"We're all set, everything will start to get built this week," he said.
"We're excited to run one final Oktoberfest event - what a great excuse to get dressed up and have a drink out of a stein. It's a bit quirky and different."
Mr Thulborn said this was the last one because he was stepping back from running the festival.
"But, there's a future beer festival for Warrnambool, next summer keep your eyes peeled," he said.
There will be three stages of entertainment, with Jesse James and Rockafellas providing the music for the silent disco.
Jesse Rudman, The TJ Show, will perform acoustic sets, and Michael Ferguson and The Lost Boys will also play.
It will be accompanied by beer imported from Germany's Munich Oktoberfest, with other drinks on offer, bratwurst and pretzels.
The festival runs from 2pm-10pm.The event is 18+ with tickets available from eventbrite.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
