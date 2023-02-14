Moyne Shire Council's worker housing schemes are proving enormously popular as the regional rental crisis continues to bite.
While the council conceded it had limited power to combat the 1 per cent rental vacancy rate across the shire, its worker cabins and Work and Play program have helped scores of workers move to the region.
Five cabins opened in the Koroit Caravan Park in October 2022 and council economy and place director Jodie McNamara said they had been worth the $665,000 investment.
"The Koroit worker cabins have been a great success and have been fully booked since they were launched late last year. The cabins in Mortlake have also been fully booked meaning Council has been able to support businesses right across the shire," Ms McNamara said.
The Koroit and Mortlake cabins can hold up to 20 people and the temporary accommodation has proved a boon for major companies like Bega, as well as wind farm developers and abalone farmers.
"The cabins have meant local businesses have been able to attract skilled staff across a range of industries including agriculture, earth-moving, forestry and manufacturing," Ms McNamara said.
"This has positive flow-on impacts for the community - it means extra people shopping at the supermarket, grabbing a meal at the hotels and restaurants or a takeaway."
Through the peak summer period the council also opened up the Southcombe Caravan Park Lodge in Port Fairy to seasonal workers through a scheme it dubbed Work and Play.
Local businesses could sign up to lodge a number of workers in the cost-effective accommodation through December and January.
The program hit 80 per cent capacity, with 15 workers across 10 local employers finding a place to stay.
"The feedback has been incredibly positive from both the businesses involved and the seasonal workers. Businesses have said it's allowed them to have enough staff on deck for the busy summer season," Ms McNamara said.
"We've built a solid foundation to grow from in the coming years so we can continue supporting businesses and the community."
Ms McNamara said visa reform would be the next step to boosting the number of seasonal workers in the region, with only workers in remote and northern Australia eligible for an 88-day working holiday visa.
"A change in the classification would be significant for Moyne businesses in particular - we will prepare our advocacy around trying to make changes to the visa issue," she said.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
