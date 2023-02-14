The Standard
Port Fairy physio is running a fundraiser for victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquakes

Lillian Altman
Lillian Altman
February 14 2023
Maggie Cavalieri.

South-west residents looking to help those impacted by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria that have left more than 37,000 people dead can support a local fundraiser.

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

