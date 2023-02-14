South-west residents looking to help those impacted by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria that have left more than 37,000 people dead can support a local fundraiser.
Port Fairy Physiotherapy's Maggie Cavalieri is donating the profits from all 10 reformer pilates sessions on February 25 to a relief fund.
"We will match dollar for dollar the funds raised," Ms Cavalieri said.
Raffle tickets will also be sold on the day.
The money raised will go to the Port Fairy Humanitarian Fund, which will be distributed at the end of March, when the raffle will also be drawn.
Ms Cavalieri said at this stage the funds were likely to go to Oxfam, an international charity fighting inequality to end poverty and injustice.
"Like most people, I'm shocked and saddened at the devastation, especially knowing how cold it must be," she said.
"I'm feeling the helplessness and seeing the hopefulness as people are pulled alive.
"It's hard to comprehend.
"It shouldn't be just people from the south-west but all people should support such events in ways that they can.
"Whenever and wherever tragedy strikes, people want to help."
Mrs Cavalieri has never been to Turkey but said the couple know people who had lived there.
She is also has friends who are Turkish.
"Help is needed," she said.
"Help should be given if at all possible."
Donations to the Port Fairy Humanitarian Fund can be made to the following bank account:
BSB: 633-000
Account number: 165580051.
