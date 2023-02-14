The Standard
RSPCA Warrnambool's pet of the week is Tel, a nine-month-old kelpie mix

Updated February 14 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 11:30am
Playful nine-month-old kelpie, Tel, is available at Warrnambool RSPCA for a family he can go on adventures with. He loves to play, especially with water.

An adventurous pup with a love for water is looking for someone in the south-west to adopt him.

