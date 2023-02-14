An adventurous pup with a love for water is looking for someone in the south-west to adopt him.
Tel, a nine-month-old kelpie mix is Warrnambool RSPCA's pet of the week.
He can be homed with other canines but is best suited to larger breeds.
The active pup loves to play so he would be suitable for a family with older children.
Tel is looking for a family who can go on adventures with him.
He is a smart boy and learning new things will help keep his brain occupied, so he is looking forward to attending dog school.
Those interested should apply through Warrnambool RSPCA on Braithwaite Street.
Microchip number: 956000014968569
Source: BR100934.
