The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Upgrade talks for speedway facility at Allansford in wake of sell-out crowds

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated February 14 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Is it time to upgrade Premier Speedway?

Premier Speedway will look at formulating plans to upgrade and possibly expand its Allansford facilities after drawing in sell-out crowds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.