Premier Speedway will look at formulating plans to upgrade and possibly expand its Allansford facilities after drawing in sell-out crowds.
General manager Michael Parry said the large capacity crowd at the Grand Annual Speedway Classic in January had organisers thinking about the future of the facility.
He said the success of the event had sparked chatter from external parties about improving facilities.
Speedway Australia chief executive officer Darren Tindal said Premier Speedway was in need of a multi-million-dollar upgrade and it would now look at what it could do to enhance the facilities moving forward.
Mr Parry said the club would welcome with open arms any funding.
He said the club had a lot of ideas for upgrading the facility and in light of the interest shown from external sources about helping to fund any works it would now formulate appropriate plans.
He said while the timing wasn't right to talk about which things were at the top of the wish list, there had been talks internally about future ideas and options.
"We now need to consolidate those and explore what opportunities there are for us to expand, and probably more so improve on the current facilities," he said.
Mr Parry, who is in his first year in the role, said the club hadn't expected such a large crowd to turn out for the whole event following years of pandemic disruptions.
"We knew it was going to be busy.... probably the first night was a surprise and a pleasant one. We were at capacity quite early," he said.
"We had to make that hard call to sell no more tickets into the public area. It was probably a good problem to have."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.