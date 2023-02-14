The Standard
Members asked to vote on $970,000 spend to keep Warrnambool Golf Club viable

By Katrina Lovell
Updated February 14 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 5:00pm
Construction is under way on a new $7.5 million clubhouse at Warrnambool Golf Club. Increase in construction costs have seen the price jump from the initial $4.8 million. Picture by Anthony Brady

Warrnambool Golf Club is seeking permission from its members to dip into a special fund to help cover a $2.5 million shortfall in its new clubhouse.

