The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool events encourage people to think differently about fast fashion

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated February 14 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Naish with repurposed items created from textile waste. Katrina will speak at the Warrnambool Library on Thursday night and host a workshop on Saturday.

Six tonnes of textile waste goes to landfill in Australia each year but a Warrnambool forum about fast fashion and sustainability will encourage people to think differently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.