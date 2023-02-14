Six tonnes of textile waste goes to landfill in Australia each year but a Warrnambool forum about fast fashion and sustainability will encourage people to think differently.
Visiting presenter Katrina Naish has 20 years of fashion industry experience and aims to inspire people to see textile waste as a resource and be more mindful of fashion consumption.
The Warrnambool library will host two events with Ms Naish - a fast fashion local action panel discussion on Thursday night and a repurpose-reuse workshop on Saturday.
Also on the panel are Warrnambool activists Kylie Palmer, Fabric of Life Festival co-ordinator and artist Ann Krause and opportunity shop staff who will talk about tackling textile waste at a local level.
Ms Naish said she became increasingly uncomfortable with the fashion industry's role as a major polluter.
"I never felt comfortable with the amount of waste being created when clothes are manufactured, and when they are discarded through the ever-faster cycle of fashion." Ms Naish said.
"In Australia, 23 kilograms of textile waste is going to landfill for every person, every year. I find this absolutely shocking and have decided to use my industry knowledge to help change this."
Topics include rethinking your shopping habits, what to look for when choosing garments, ways to repair and re-purpose clothing to reduce waste and how to recycle unwanted items.
Ms Naish said the forum would increase participants' sustainable fashion knowledge and they would learn practical ways to make eco-conscious wardrobe decisions, while the workshop would teach new skills and more about textiles and how to keep it out of landfill.
To register go to the Warrnambool Library website.
