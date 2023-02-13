Police search for driver who twice evaded police

Police are seeking information about the driver of a silver Commodore sedan who evaded police twice in as many days.
Warrnambool police Acting Sergeant Nick Roberts said members attempted to intercept the vehicle for a routine check in Camperdown's Gunner Street on February 12 about 12.45pm.
He said the driver failed to stop and fled at speed.
Acting Sergeant Roberts said the Commodore was then observed by police in Warrnambool overnight.
He said members attempted to intercept the car in the Bostock Street area at 12.45am Tuesday.
"The vehicle has again taken off at high speeds," Acting Sergeant Roberts said.
"Police are still actively searching for the vehicle and its driver."
It comes as south-west police investigate a number of police evasions in the region so far this year.
Last month a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s were arrested after allegedly fleeing police in Mortlake in a gold-coloured Mitsubishi.
And a wanted Cobden man repeatedly evaded police for about fortnight before his subsequent arrest on January 22.
The charge of evading police carries a maximum penalty of six months' jail for a first offence and 12 months' imprisonment for a subsequent offence.
Acting Sergeant Roberts urged anyone with information, or with CCTV footage, to contact Warrnambool police or Crime Stoppers.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
