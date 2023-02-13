Melbourne Country Week: Rolling updates

Updated 4.40pm
South West has been restricted to 9-159 from its 50 overs, falling well short after a middle-order collapse to lose by 163 runs against Wangaratta in Altona.
Camperdown's Tharindu Rukshan led the way with the bat to score a classy 72 from 129 balls.
Updated 3.45pm
South West building with Tharindu Rukshan currently unbeaten on 70, but his side is 3-115 needing over 200 runs from the final 15 overs.
Sam Allen is also at the crease on 11.
Hamilton, meanwhile, off the back of a brutal century from Simon Sharrock, has won by six wickets against Bellarine.
Sharrock smacked 102 off 91 balls in the chase of 217, with Hamilton getting the runs in the 35th over.
Updated 3.05pm
Tharindu Rukshan battling hard for South West, unbeaten on 41 but the side has just lost Harry Sumner trapped LBW.
2-64 from 22 overs still needing over 250 runs for an unlikely victory against Wangaratta.
Updated 2.30pm
A slow and steady start for South West in its mammoth chase of 322, 1-34 off 13 overs.
Tharindu Rukshan and Harry Sumner at the crease at the moment, with Simon Harkness back in the sheds early.
Hamilton is cruising in its chase against Bellarine, sitting 1-123 chasing 217 for victory.
Updated 12.57pm
A sparkling century from Wangaratta's Harkaran Mann has lifted his side to an imposing 3-321 off its 50 overs against South West in Altona.
The classy top-order batsman finished unbeaten on 130 on a tough day in the field for Simon Harkness' group.
In other division two matches, Bellarine has made 216 against Hamilton at Hogans Road Reserve, with Hamish Cook and Henry Bensch combining for eight wickets.
Updated 11.45am
South West urgently need a wicket with Wangaratta 2-185 from 30 overs, with Pranav Menon (31) and Harkaran Mann (67) skipping along nicely.
Updated 10:58am
Runs are flowing off the bat at Kirk Oval with Wangaratta 2-114 off 14 overs against South West.
Isaac Fowler and Angus Uwland have the wickets for South West but need to keep making in-roads.
Earlier
South West is bowling today against Wangaratta in Altona, with the batting side off to a rattling start at 0-32 off four overs.
Warrnambool has the bye.
