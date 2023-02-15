A group of Warrnambool golfers has banded together to take out its home club's largest women's team event.
Lauren Higgins, Tricia Blakeslee, Marian McKenzie and Rosemary Walters were crowned the winners of Warrnambool Golf Club's 59th Marjorie Robinson Bowl on Tuesday, February 15. They combined for a stableford score of 128, three ahead of their closest rivals.
The win is Blakeslee and Walters' first Majorie Robinson Bowl, while McKenzie completes the treble and Higgins takes her record to two.
"It's very exciting... to be part of the club history," Walters said after their win.
This year, Warrnambool's two women's teams were balloted, with Higgins, Blakeslee, Higgins and McKenzie joining forces.
Teams members then took to the course separately, with their individual results on Tuesday combining towards the overall prize. Blakeslee said the team was shocked to learn of its win.
With more than 120 golfers from around the state competing, Walters believes consistency helped their cause, with each of the four having at least 10 years of competition experience.
"Trish had a great day and the rest of us were steady enough to come through with enough," Walters said. "It was a great team effort."
Higgins said she went out on the course with the mentality of doing the best that she could, with Blakeslee adding the course played beautifully on Tuesday.
"We're very lucky to have a course of this standard," she said. "The comments from everyone were saying how wonderful it was."
The four agreed it was nice to play among different groups, which gave players the chance to socialise with those visiting the area.
"I played with Rich River (in Moama)," McKenzie said, with her teammates joining the likes of golfers from Ballarat, Torquay and Goonawarra.
The team thanked the tournament's sponsors for their support.
In Tuesday's graded results, Port Fairy's Linda Vaughan took out A grade with 41 points ahead of Timboon's Donna Weller on 40.
Meanwhile, 13th Beach Golf Club's Shone Gilchrist (38) and Lynda Stewart (35) finished one and two in the B grade competition, with the latter scoring an ace on the 13th hole.
Warrnambool's Tricia Blakeslee won C grade with 38 points on a countback from runner-up Pamela Howell of the Grampians.
Meanwhile Monday's 4BBB Stableford event saw Jane Barton and Susan Wilton (42) named A grade winners ahead of Horsham pair Julie Neumann and Sally Hood (41). Rosanna Golf Club's Sally Webb and Jo Dickson (45) took out B grade, with Port Fairy Golf Club's Sue Sambell and Sandra Thomspon (44) finishing runners-up on countback.
In C grade, Catharina Porter and Lynne Nelson clinched the top prize with a score of 47 on countback from East Framlingham Golf Club's Sue Henderson and Anne Grenfell.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.