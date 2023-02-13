How to save money by tackling your own repairs and renovations

You can often save money by investing in high-quality tools that will last for many years and can be used for multiple projects. Picture Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

Home repairs and renovations can be expensive, especially if you hire a professional to do the work for you. However, by tackling the work yourself, you can save a significant amount of money and gain a sense of accomplishment.

Whether you're fixing a leaky tap, updating your kitchen, or giving your bathroom a fresh look, there are many repairs and renovations that you can do yourself with the right tools and a little bit of knowledge.

From preparing a budget to choosing the right tools, this blog will cover everything you need to know to make your home renovation or repair project a success. So, if you're ready to take on a new challenge, grab your tools, and let's get started:

Start with getting the right tools

Starting any repair or renovation project can be a daunting task, but with the right tools, you can make the job much easier and more enjoyable. The first step in getting the right tools is to make a list of what you need.

This should include everything from basic hand tools such as screwdrivers and hammers, electric and impact drills, to more specialised tools such as a circular saw or tile cutter that can help you tackle a variety of projects with ease.

Electric drills are a versatile tool that can be used for a wide range of tasks. They are perfect for drilling into wood, metal, plastic, and many other materials. They come in a variety of sizes, with corded and cordless options available. Corded drills offer the advantage of unlimited power, but cordless drills are much more convenient and portable.

Impact drills are similar to electric drills, but they have a much more powerful motor. This makes them ideal for tougher projects like drilling into masonry and concrete. They also have a hammer setting that can be used for chiseling and breaking.

Once you have your list, consider what you already own and what you need to buy. You can often save money by investing in high-quality tools that will last for many years and can be used for multiple projects.

Set a budget

Setting a budget is an important step in saving money when doing your own home repairs and renovations. Having a budget in place will help you avoid overspending and ensure that you have enough funds to complete the project as planned.

The first step in setting a budget is to determine exactly what you want to accomplish. Make a list of the repairs and renovations you plan to do and their approximate costs. This will give you an idea of the total cost of the project.

Next, get estimates from hardware stores, home improvement stores, or online retailers for the materials and tools you'll need.

No matter how well you plan, there are always unexpected costs that arise during a home repair or renovation project. Set aside 10-20 per cent of your budget for unexpected expenses, such as repairs that need to be done that were not initially planned.

Once you have a budget in place, it's important to stick to it. Avoid impulse purchases and be mindful of costs as you work on your project. You can also save money by shopping for sales and using coupons.

Do thorough research before starting your renovation

By conducting thorough research before starting your renovation, you can ensure that you have a clear understanding of the current state of your property and any potential issues that need to be addressed. This will allow you to make informed decisions about the scope of your renovation and the necessary steps you need to take to address any issues.

In addition to having a property survey conducted, you should also research different renovation options and consider the pros and cons of each option. This could involve speaking with friends or family members who have undergone home renovations, consulting with a contractor, or reading online reviews and articles.

It's also important to consider the cost of materials, labour, and any necessary permits or licences. This will help you establish a realistic budget for your renovation project and ensure that you have enough resources to complete the project to your satisfaction.

By taking the time to research and plan before starting your renovation, you can save money and ensure a successful renovation experience. With a clear understanding of the potential challenges and costs involved, you can confidently move forward with your renovation project and create the home of your dreams.

Slow and steady wins the race

Undergoing a home renovation can be a stressful and disruptive experience, leading many people to want to get the project done as quickly as possible. However, haste can often lead to mistakes and subpar results.

Always adopt the old saying, measure twice, cut once.

It's crucial to prioritise quality over speed and take your time with the renovation process. Rushed work and planning errors can result in the need for costly corrective measures down the road.

By taking a methodical and thorough approach, you can ensure a successful and satisfying home renovation experience.

In conclusion, tackling your own home repairs and renovations can be a cost-effective and fulfilling way to improve your living space. From setting a budget and conducting thorough research to prioritising quality over speed, these tips will help you save money and achieve your desired results.

Remember, a successful home renovation project requires patience, planning, and attention to detail. So, take your time, prioritise your tasks, and most importantly, have fun with the process!

