Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club boat captain Andrew Vogels expects its under 23 and under 19 crews to be better from their experience representing Victoria at the Australian Surf Boat Interstate Championships on Friday.
The club's under 23 (Rockets) and under 19 boys (Subsonic) boat crews rowed well at Bulli Beach, despite Victoria finishing outside a podium place, with winner Queensland along with New South Wales and South Australia in the top three.
Vogels was pleased with how Port Campbell's two crews performed and was confident they would attempt to make another Victorian team in the future.
"They all really enjoyed themselves and rowed to their absolute ability," Vogels said. "The boys will have picked up a lot and learned a lot about what they can do and where they can go (from here). They're all keen to get back into their training."
The crews backed up on Saturday for the Australian Surf Rowers League Open, with the under-23s qualifying for the semi finals and the under 19s reaching the quarterfinal stages.
Vogels praised the club's reserve women's crew and under 19 girls crew, who also competed at the carnival.
Port Campbell SLSC will now prepare for the Victorian Senior Championships at Ocean Grove at the end of March, while its under 23 crew is also preparing for the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships in Perth in April.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport.
