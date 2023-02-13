A proposed change to the planning scheme which would rezone land off Hopkins Point Road as residential has been labelled a "no-brainer" by a Warrnambool councillor.
City councillors unanimously voted to seek authorisation from the minister for planning Sonya Kilkenny to prepare an amendment to the Warrnambool planning scheme.
A portion of land north of Hopkins Point Road, off Riverview Terrace and all of Casuarina Court would change from rural living to residential under the proposal.
Councillor Max Taylor said at the February monthly council meeting, if approved, the rezoning would provide landowners with "modest development opportunities".
Cr Richard Ziegeler said it "makes perfect sense to go down this path".
"It just seems like a no-brainer to me. That particular area is clearly a residential one," he said.
The motion that came before the council last week also included a planning application for a two-lot subdivision for a property on Riverview Terrace.
Cr Taylor said the proposed subdivision application was prohibited under the rural living zone, so a rezoning must occur before the application could be altered.
"The Logans Beach strategic framework plan recommends rezoning of the land to neighbourhood residential zone and discussions have been held with (state government) officers who are comfortable with the council proceeding with the rezoning of the land on the north side of Hopkins Point Road to general residential zone one," he said.
Cr Taylor said the move was consistent with the zoning of surrounding land to the west and east.
Cr Ben Blain said the proposed change to the planning scheme would clean up zoning in the area.
"All around this particular piece of land, most of it is general residential one," he said.
"With the proposed planning scheme change and proposed subdivision, it doesn't seem out of character with the surrounding area or amenities."
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said the current zoning was inappropriate when considered against the existing pattern of development within the area.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
