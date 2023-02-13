Warrnambool Clay Target Club's 10th edition of its popular Seaside Classic tournament culminated in an old-fashioned shoot-off.
Melbourne Cricket Club Clay Target Club's Andrew Cameron was named the overall High Gun winner with his score of 266 hits from 272 targets, after coming out victorious in a shoot-off against Werribee's Alan Bebend.
Bebend, who finished one hit behind on 265/272, had to be content with a AA grade win.
Warrnambool Clay Target Club president Malcolm Dyson said the three-day shoot, which is the club's biggest annual event, was ultimately a success.
The tournament attracted 204 shooters from across five states - including representatives from Northern Territory, Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria. Dyson said the event had grown from around 90 shooters in its first year to more than 200 across the past decade.
"It's become one of the prestige events on the shooting calendar in Victoria," Dyson told The Standard. "It's really popular and that's why we have shooters come from interstate."
This year's classic started Friday with its afternoon-night points score, graded handicap and double barrell events. Then on Saturday, shooters contested three events, including a points score, single barrell shoot and 50-target double barrell. Sunday's program finished with a handicap event and medley shoot.
Other grade winners included Warrnambool's Andrew Estcourt, who took out A grade with a score of 258/272. Warrnambool junior Zachary Pringle claimed B grade with a score of 237/250, while C grade was taken out by Warrnambool's William Coates with 225/260.
In the ladies competition, Melbourne CC Clay Target Club's Kelly Coogan finished on top with a score of 239/250, with Warracknabeal's Roger Lehmann winning the veterans category with his score of 242/250.
Hamilton's Harry Brown was named the junior High Guns winner with a total of 234/250.
Warrnambool Clay Target Club will now resume its normal monthly competitions.
