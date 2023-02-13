AMBULANCE Victoria paramedics have transported two people to hospital in Warrnambool after a car crash in Princetown on Monday morning.
The incident happened on Princetown Road about 11am.
AV confirmed paramedics were on the scene of the crash to access two people.
"Paramedics assessed a man in his 60s and a man in his 30s on scene who were both taken to Warrnambool hospital in a stable condition," an AV spokeswoman said.
The Country Fire Authority also attended.
"Two CFA units from Princetown and Simpson brigades attended the scene," a CFA spokesman said.
"No occupants were trapped.
"The scene was under control at noon and patients were handed to paramedics."
The SES were not required due to no persons being trapped.
Port Campbell police also attended.
More to come.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
