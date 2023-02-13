The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Crash in Princetown

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated February 13 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 12:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services are on the scene of a crash in Princetown.

AMBULANCE Victoria paramedics have transported two people to hospital in Warrnambool after a car crash in Princetown on Monday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.