Melbourne Country Week: Rolling updates

Updated 4:17pm
Despite an incredible knock from South West skipper Simon Harkness, the team has fallen narrowly short of victory against Bellarine at the Geelong Cricket Ground.
Harkness crafted a wonderful, unbeaten century, batting through the innings to make 112 not out but South West were restricted to 7-251 in pursuit of 259 for victory.
Updated: 3.25pm
South West wobbling in its run chase against Bellarine, falling to 5-125 after a couple of quick wickets but skipper Simon Harkness still fighting hard and is unbeaten on 51 from 111 balls.
Still requiring 135 runs from 16 overs for victory at the Geelong Cricket Ground.
Updated: 2.51pm
Warrnambool has shaken off a tricky start to its run chase against Portland by running out six wicket winners at Ian Johnson Oval.
After a nervy start, losing four early wickets in the small target of 107, experienced country week batsman Chris Bant (34 not out) and young gun Bailey Jenkinson (25 not out) led the way to guide Warrnambool to an opening round victory.
Earlier, Ethan Boyd and Matthew Petherick combined for six wickets to lead the way with ball in hand.
South West is currently 3-79 in its run chase against Bellarine at the Geelong Cricket Ground. Simon Harkness leading the way, unbeaten on 28.
2.15pm
Warrnambool and Portland is engaged in a close, low scoring contest to kick-off off Melbourne Country Week at Ian Johnson Oval.
The clash was moved from Albert Park before the game, with Portland batting first, making the most of blustery conditions to get off to a rattling start.
But the Warrnambool side, led superbly by young gun Ethan Boyd (3-23), who bowled with terrific zip on the quicker decks and Matthew Petherick (3-16) ensured Portland could only be held to 106.
Craig Britten (2-27), spinner Joe Kenna (1-8) and Bailey Jenkinson (1-19) each contributed for Warrnambool.
In reply, Warrnambool is 4-45, needing a further 62 runs for victory.
Down at the Geelong Cricket Ground, South West is currently 2-36 against Bellarine, who made an imposing 258.
Angus Uwland and Gus Bourke each snagged three scalps for South West.
Skipper Simon Harkness (17) and Eddie Lucas (0) are currently at the crease looking to build.
