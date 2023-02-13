Sex offender who repeatedly harasses retail shop workers back in the community

A registered sex offender who repeatedly harasses female retail shop workers in Warrnambool is back in the community.
Ian Cooper, 35, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to four charges of contravening a prohibition order and two counts of sexual assault.
He was released on a deferred sentence and will appear in court again in May.
The man has an extensive history of sexual offending against teen girls and retail workers in Warrnambool. In June 2021 he was registered as a sex offender for eight years.
A year later he was placed on a strict prohibition order which includes an overnight curfew and a condition he not follow, harass or stalk women or engage shop assistants in sexual conversations.
The court heard Cooper breached the overnight curfew on December 28 when he was located in the Surfside Holiday Park at 11.30pm, when he claimed he was looking for a cigarette.
He then attended a Koroit Street shop twice in December and tried to chat up a shop assistant, the second time asking for her name and telephone number and kissing her hand.
Then on December 29 Cooper jumped out of the bushes at The Flume off Merri Street at 12.30am. He shook the hand of three people - two men and a woman - before lifting another woman's hand and kissing the back of her hand.
Cooper also went to another retail shop where he harassed a female worker.
A court previously heard the shop assistants now left work in pairs to go to their cars.
Cooper was arrested in December and had been in custody on remand since.
His criminal history includes touching a retail staff member on the bottom, touching a Coles worker and telling her that he loved her, grabbing a teen girl after following her around the city, and harassing a group of girls on a public bus.
Lawyer Ian Pugh told the court his client was placed on a therapeutic order by a county court judge in October last year but the supports in place had not yet kicked in due to the summer holiday period.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge deferred sentencing until May. He said if Cooper re-offended in that time, he would go to jail and "stay there".
Are you affected by this story? Call 1800RESPECT.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
