The future of Warrnambool's Relay for Life has been secured with organisers committing to holding the event in 2024.
The fundraiser returned on Saturday in a smaller and shorter format after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and scarce volunteers.
A committee of just three volunteers organised the relay.
A few days out from the event, Warrnambool event chair Fran Hynes told The Standard the committee was"desperate" for more committee members and people needed to "step-up" if it was to continue.
As a result of the article, three volunteers put their hand up to help and more participants expressed interest in joining the committee to plan and run next year's relay.
"We explained at the event that unless we had people step-up it wouldn't happen next year and I've had about six different teams come forward and say 'we'll help'," Mrs Hynes said.
She said the new 10-hour format would remain for next year's relay, rather than it being held overnight as at previous events.
Mrs Hynes said it was reassuring to have participants' support and enthusiasm for the event and its continuation.
"It was really very heartwarming to see," she said. "We knew what we did was a pivotal part of the fundraising and a big part of our community. It was just lovely."
She said15 teams had registered - a third of its usual numbers - but the community would return.
"It may take a couple of years but I'm very confident of getting back to 35-plus teams and 800 to 1200 people," she said.
"I really feel we're definitely going to be on the way for that."
This year's relay has surpassed its original fundraising target of $30,000 and Mrs Hynes expects to raise about $35,000 to $36,000, once the figures are confirmed.
"I'm really happy it is back," she said.
"It was really lovely we were able to have it and that we do know moving forward it'll still be on."
Committee members and volunteers are still needed.
"If you don't wish to commit to the committee we always need a band of volunteers to help at the beginning and the end, it makes all the difference," she said.
To get involved call Fran on 0407 936 263.
