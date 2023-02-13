Warrnambool trainer Patrick Ryan will push ahead with plans to run Rivkin in the $750,000 Inglis Sprint at Flemington on March 5 after an unplaced run in a benchmark race under lights at Moonee Valley on Friday.
Rivkin - having just his second start - finished ninth just over four lengths behind Gold Revolver in the 1200-metre contest.
Ryan said he has put a line through the run.
"Rivkin just had no luck," the Warrnambool Cup-winning trainer said. "Rivkin had the blinkers on for the Valley run but we'll take them off for his next start in the Inglis Sprint.
"He was caught wide on Friday night from the bad barrier. It was just a forget run. We'll fresh him up now for the Inglis Sprint."
The stewards report after Friday's race backs up Ryan's thoughts. It says: "Rivkin was slightly slow to begin and was crowded for room. He was checked after being taken out in the run".
Rivkin won his maiden at his racecourse debut on a heavy track at Warrnambool in August last year.
LIGHTLY-RACED Warrnambool galloper Duhlata may have his next run in a Melbourne mid-week race after winning a $37,500 benchmark event at Colac on Friday.
Duhlata, under the urging of underrated jockey Damien Thornton, hung on to beat Sandblast and Royal Fox in the 2000-metre contest.
Trainer Adam Chambers said the rating for Duhlata had gone up since his Colac win.
"I was hoping to have another run in the country but with his lift in the ratings it looks like we may head to town," Chambers said. "There's no 64 races down our way in the next few weeks. A couple of distance 64 races are on the mid-week calendar in Melbourne so it looks like we could go there.
"We've always had a good opinion of Duhlata. He's never run a bad race."
Chambers acknowledge the work of farrier Umesh Joseph.
"He does a great job in managing the feet of our horses," he said. "It's a time consuming job and Umesh is always there doing his job."
Chambers, who has six horses in work, will have four runners within the next nine days.
Lady Solly runs at Moonee Valley on Friday night, Rich Paris heads to Warrnambool next Monday while Glenferrie Girl and Kev's Girl run at Mount Gambier and Terang next week.
WARRNAMBOOL-BASED jockey Harry Grace had a career best performance at Naracoorte on Sunday. Grace, 23, rode three winners on the eight-event program including the Naracoorte Cup on rank outsider Master Of Zerprise for Sue and Jason Jaensch.
"It was great to win the Naracoorte Cup for Sue and Jason," Grace said. "I've been going over the border to ride at meetings at places like Naracoorte, Penola and Mount Gambier for the last few months.
"I've started to build up a great bunch of contacts there plus the ones that I have around Warrnambool. I moved to Warrnambool just on two years ago and I'm really enjoying the lifestyle that it offers."
Grace, who has ridden 139 winners in his career also saluted on Keettom for the Jaensch's before winning the last of the day at Naracoorte on Duo Perna for Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig.
Duo Perna has won his two starts and Dabernig may lift the bar with the three-year-old.
COLAC Turf Club secretary Maree Gannon has called Friday's cup meeting a success after an extra 300 patrons made their way on-course for the eight-race program.
Gannon said it's the second year the club has staged the $70,000 Colac Cup on a Friday.
"We had 1300 patrons on-course which is 300 up on our 2022 cup figures," she said. "We received great local support for the day from sponsors and patrons.
"There's a real positive vibe around the racing club which all goes well for the future. We're looking at doing a few more renovations around the place over the next few months including building a new machinery shed."
Colac race again on March 5.
JOCKEYS Ben Allen, Jack Hill, Nathan Newton and Will Gordon will spend time on the sidelines after falling foul of stewards.
Allen was found guilty of a careless riding charge at Moonee Valley on Friday night. His suspension is due to start on February 18 and ends midnight on February 26.
Hill will miss seven meetings for a whip infringement. His time on the sidelines began at midnight on February 12 and finishes midnight February 18. Hill is also $200 lighter in the pocket for the indiscretion.
Newton copped a 13-meeting disqualification for a whip infringement. Stewards found Newton used his whip on 13 occasions prior to the 100-metre mark which is eight times more than permitted. Newton's time on the sidelines started at midnight on February 12 and ends at midnight on February 24.
He was also fined $500 for the offence.
Stewards took into account Newton's guilty plea and the totality of his whip use, plus he won the race before handing down the penalty.
Gordon was also outed on a whip indiscretion at Werribee. Stewards found Gordon used the whip four times more than permitted prior to the 100-metre mark. He's out from midnight on February 14 to midnight February 20.
Gordon was fined $200 for the offence.
FORM from the 2022 Woodford Cup run at Warrnambool in December was a good guide for punters on Saturday.
Ascension, trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, won the Woodford Cup while Farooq ran second for respected Naracoorte trainer Sue Murphy.
The Maher-Eustace trained galloper won a $150,000 race at Randwick. Farooq franked the Woodford Cup form, winning at Morphettville on Saturday.
