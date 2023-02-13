The Standard

Inside Racing: Warrnambool trainer Patrick Ryan to run Rivkin in Inglis Sprint at Flemington

By Tim Auld
Updated February 13 2023 - 11:28am, first published 11:15am
Rivkin after he won his maiden at Warrnambool in August last year. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos.

Warrnambool trainer Patrick Ryan will push ahead with plans to run Rivkin in the $750,000 Inglis Sprint at Flemington on March 5 after an unplaced run in a benchmark race under lights at Moonee Valley on Friday.

