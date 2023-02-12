Police are appealing for any witnesses to an apparent road rage incident in Portland on Saturday, February 11.
The alleged incident occurred between 8pm and 8.30pm on Saturday evening near the corner of Edgar Street and Wellington Road in Portland.
A rider dressed in black and riding a large black motorcycle is alleged to have engaged dangerously with a Holden Statesman
Portland Police have asked that anyone who may have witnessed the incident contact the Portland Police Station on 5522 1500 and ask to speak to Constable Michael Vaughan or Senior Constable Talitha Edwards.
