Witnesses sought over alleged Portland road rage incident

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated February 12 2023 - 8:58pm, first published 8:30pm
Police are appealing for any witnesses to an apparent road rage incident between a motorcycle and a car in Portland.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to an apparent road rage incident in Portland on Saturday, February 11.

