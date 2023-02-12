Portland Police find stolen SUV

Portland Police have found an SUV in Portland that was stolen in Melbourne in late 2022.
Police visited an address on Murray Street in Portland at around 3.30pm on Sunday afternoon where they found a Nissan SUV that had been reported stolen in Melbourne in December.
They arrested a 34-year-old woman at the scene and later charged her with handling stolen goods.
She was granted bail and scheduled to appear in the Portland Magistrates Court on May 23.
Police said they were still looking for the thief or thieves involved in actually stealing the car, and "inquiries are ongoing".
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.