Heywood Police have busted a Portland man with several kilograms of marijuana and a pile of cash on Saturday afternoon.
Uniformed officers from the Heywood Police Station combined with the Portland crime investigation unit to execute a drug-related search warrant at a house in Brady Street, Portland at around 3.30pm on Saturday.
At the property they discovered 2.5kg of cannabis and a "large amount" of cash believed to relate to the proceeds of crime.
They arrested a 43-year-old man at the scene, who they charged that afternoon with drug trafficking and possession of explosive substances.
He was granted bail and will appear in the Portland Magistrate's Court on May 23.
