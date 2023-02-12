Apprentice jockey Laura Lafferty rode her first metropolitan double at Morphettville on Saturday.
The former Warrnambool Emmanuel College student was successful on the Hayes-trained Bellinger and Kentucky Casanova for underrated trainer Michael Huglin.
Lafferty was delighted to have booted home two winners for trainers who have supported her career.
"It's a big thrill to ride the two winners," Lafferty told The Standard. "I'm now apprentice to the Hayes stable and they have been great supporters of mine.
"I've done a bit of work on Bellinger at home. I thought Bellinger would run well after being a shade unlucky at his last couple of runs.
"He's been an honest performer when you have a close look at his career and I think he'll be hard to beat in similar type races in the future."
Kentucky Casanova showed his last start Moonee Valley win with Lafferty in the saddle was no fluke, winning Saturday's $55,000 contest.
"Kentucky Casanova has a top record winning five of his 10 starts," she said. "It's great to ride another winner for Mick. He's been very loyal to me and often gives me rides on his horses. I think Kentucky Casanova might now be ready to step out to 1400 metres after winning 1200-metre races at his last two runs."
Lafferty is leaving no stone unturned in getting her name out among owners and trainers. She rode at Moonee Valley on Friday night before flying out early Saturday morning for Adelaide races arriving back in Melbourne on Saturday night. She rides at Werribee on Sunday and then heads to Stony Creek on Monday. Her busy schedule continues with rides at Benalla on Tuesday and Sandown Wednesday before having a break on Thursday.
