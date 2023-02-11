Pomborneit division one skipper Grant Place says Tharaka Sendanayake has been "a class above" this summer after the in-form all-rounder crafted his second century in less than two months.
The Sri Lankan blasted 126 from 120 deliveries in a two hour masterclass against rival South West Cricket outfit Woorndoo on Saturday.
The Bulls set the pace against the bottom-ranked Tigers, reaching 239 in 50 overs before dismissing their opponents for 138 with more than nine overs in hand.
Coming to the crease at 2-44, Sendanayake went on to reach triple figures with the help of lower-order batsman Sam Darcy (41) after the pair combined for a first-rate 103-run partnership.
Place praised Sendanayake's season-long form, insisting he had helped the team out of trouble on several occasions. Sendanayake is leading the competition for runs, after scoring his maiden SWC century in round six against Cobden, and is third for wickets with 16.
"He's been very impressive," Place said. "There's a couple 100s, a few 80s and 60-odd. Just all round the park it's pretty difficult for the bowlers to bowl to him at the moment.
"He can manoeuvre the ball through different spots where other guys just can't hit the ball."
Place said Darcy had his stand-out game against the Tigers, the 20-year-old adding to his batting performance with figures of 3-15 from six overs opening the bowling.
"He's had potential with the bat for a long while and batted beautifully to get Senda to a 100 and get us out of trouble," Place said. "It was a really impressive game from Sam."
Woorndoo's Grant Cameron (3-13) and Tom Gray (33) were their side's best.
The Bulls sit second on the ladder behind reigning premier Heytesbury Rebels, with their eye turning towards finals with three home-and-away rounds remaining.
"We mentioned that after the game, that it's only around the corner," Place said of finals. "Hopefully the boys will have their heads down and be ready to go."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
