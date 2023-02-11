The Standard

Tharaka Sendanayake scores second century of the season for Pomborneit

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated February 11 2023 - 7:10pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tharaka Sendanayake, pictured in 2019, scored his second century of the 2022-23 South West Cricket season on Saturday.

Pomborneit division one skipper Grant Place says Tharaka Sendanayake has been "a class above" this summer after the in-form all-rounder crafted his second century in less than two months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.