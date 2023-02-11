The Standard

Warrnambool's Jamie Veal wins preliminary feature at Australian Sprintcar Championships

Jamie Veal took out the preliminary feature at this year's Australian Sprintcar CHampionships. Picture by Sean McKenna

Jamie Veal is well-positioned to win his second Australian sprintcar title after saluting on the opening night of the 2023 championships.

