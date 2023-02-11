Jamie Veal is well-positioned to win his second Australian sprintcar title after saluting on the opening night of the 2023 championships.
The Warrnambool driver led from start-to-finish in the 25-lap preliminary feature at Perth Motoplex on Friday, edging out Queenslander Lachlan McHugh and Tasmanian Jock Goodyer.
Veal, who finished 10th at last month's Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic, had the fastest time trial with 13.237 seconds.
He then finished as the top points scorer after the heats to earn a spot on the front row.
Veal won his first Australian title in 2020.
He finished second in the Prelude to the Title feature race on Wednesday night, with four-time Australian champion Kerry Madsen taking out the win.
The second night of the championships, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary, kicks off tonight.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
