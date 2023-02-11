Time for new approach to road safety?

The week started on a sombre note with Port Fairy businessman and sportsman Paul Ross losing his brave fight with prostate cancer. He was humble, genuine, funny and an all-round good person who enriched the lives of others. Such was his character, he raised awareness and funds for prostate cancer during his battle, reminding blokes over 40 to seek regular check-ups. At just 50, the cricket hall of fame member and popular golfer, will be missed but never forgotten. My thoughts are with his wife Rach and daughters Eliza and Chloe.

