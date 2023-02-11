Time for new approach to road safety?

Dear valued subscriber,
How do we stop the tragedies?
Five people have lost their lives on the region's roads in the first six weeks of 2023.
There's no sugarcoating it, that's about half the region's annual road toll. It's been a horror start to the year, our worst for years.
Each of the accidents have involved different factors and circumstances and now is not the time to speculate on the causes as shattered families grieve. Our thoughts are with them. No doubt our caring community will wrap arms around those impacted because that's what we do in these times.
But how do we stop the suffering?
For as long as humans drive vehicles there will be human error and accidents. South-west police have been urging road users to be cautious, slow down, be alert, avoid distractions and not drive while impaired.
That all makes sense. Yet accidents keep happening.
The Transport Accident Commission has spent billions on creative, hard-hitting campaigns aimed at reducing the road toll and while they have had an impact, accidents keep happening.
Have we become complacent? Have we become so used to road deaths we just accept they are part of the risks associated with driving?
Surely not... because if road trauma isn't impacting you directly, it is probably impacting someone you know.
We know education at an early age is critical.
We know the habits of drivers can influence children and the drivers of tomorrow.
We know police have greater abilities to detect drivers breaking the law.
We know the TAC and police will run campaigns but they can only do so much. And there's a limit to how much people will take in from the same voices.
Do we need a greater community focus on the issue?
Do we need to tap back into the successful community road safety councils that operated in the 1990s?
Some do still exist but the profiles the groups achieved in their communities were considerable.
And the messages were powerful because they were coming from the grassroots, they came from people who had endured the pain and anguish associated with road fatalities. The messages cut deep.
Is it time for a community-led response again?
Do we need to start with a think-tank?
It's clear we need fresh approaches. If ever there was a time for action, it's now.
The week started on a sombre note with Port Fairy businessman and sportsman Paul Ross losing his brave fight with prostate cancer. He was humble, genuine, funny and an all-round good person who enriched the lives of others. Such was his character, he raised awareness and funds for prostate cancer during his battle, reminding blokes over 40 to seek regular check-ups. At just 50, the cricket hall of fame member and popular golfer, will be missed but never forgotten. My thoughts are with his wife Rach and daughters Eliza and Chloe.
Organisers of last weekend's Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Festival received a boost when four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome competed in the showpiece event for the first time. The small but committed organising group do an amazing job on a limited budget and now there is talk the classic and women's race need to be elevated in status. Imagine what a UCI status would do for the event and the region.
It was a big week for sport with AFL premier Geelong spending two days in the region as part of a community camp. Dartmoor's favourite son Jeremy Cameron was popular at Cudgee Primary School alongside premiership teammates Sam De Koning and Zach Guthrie. Cameron's close mate Tom Hawkins might be recovering from off-season foot surgery but he was a class act with fans and the media. It was great some local players got a chance to train with the Cats.
Warrnambool City councillors this week delivered on their promise to slug holiday rental home owners a $400 fee on top of their annual rates. At a busy council meeting on Monday, they sought answers on why a report in the agenda stated the Reid Oval redevelopment was $125,000 over budget despite previous statements the multi-million project was delivered on budget. A flawed accounting process was to blame.
Could the controversial idea of building a new art gallery at Cannon Hill be shelved in favour of a revamped facility on the existing Civic Green site? The council's acting chief David Leahy hinted at that during Monday's meeting.
Interest rates were lifted again this week and new data revealed a higher than average number of mortgage holders in Koroit and Camperdown were already worryingly behind in their payments.
A new era has begun for Warrnambool's Bells Garden Centre after it was bought by Warrnambool's Adam and Laura Main. The purchase ended the Bell family's 60-year link with the business. Warrnambool's Vic Hotel was sold at auction for more than $2.95 million, signalling a new beginning for the historic venue.
Camperdown was in the news for the wrong reasons with a cannabis crop house going up in smoke.
Warrnambool's BrauerAnder Park recreation facility made headlines with international experts working on upgrades to the athletics track and a call for future uses of neighbouring land.
A grieving Warrnambool mum said she felt let down by the mental health system after her 17-year-old daughter suicided.
It was great to see the Cancer Council fundraiser Relay for Life return to Warrnambool's Deakin University oval on Saturday despite a shortage of volunteers. Emmanuel College teacher Susannah Gleeson told her inspirational recovery story.
We bid farewell to the region's highest-ranking police officer Superintendent Martin Hardy. You can read his story below, along with some other stories that made headlines this week.
The pic above was captured by photographer Eddie Guerrero as the south-west's summer weather returned.
Until next week,
Greg Best, editor, The Standard
