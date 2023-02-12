Bookaar's finals aspirations are burning bright after a final over-win against Cobden on Saturday lifted the club into the top four.
The Pelicans defeated the Knights by two wickets with two balls remaining in the round 11 South West Cricket division one clash to take their rival's spot in the top four.
Bookaar coach-captain Tim Fitzgerald revealed his side's focus on game-day training scenarios had paid off after falling on the wrong side of close results in recent weeks.
"We have game scenarios where... you're batting in pairs and you've got to get 18 runs off eight balls," he said. "It probably helped us get over the line this week when we needed 17 off 20 balls. It's probably good the guys have practised it the last couple weeks."
Cobden set a solid chase of 185 at Camperdown College Sport Precinct, after Angus Uwland (60 runs from 56 balls) and Simon Murfett (46) combined down the order for 111.
After the Pelicans lost their first wicket cheaply, number three bat Sam Allen went on to score his maiden half-century in the SWC competition.
"Sammy batted really well early... he was first drop and was in pretty early, he saw the new ball off," Fitzgerald said. "He got us to a good position where our middle order could have a go at the second and third tier bowlers."
Allen and Fitzgerald (46) partnered through the middle, before the latter combined with Paddy Baker (21) for a 43-run partnership.
Fitzgerald admits to throwing his wicket away on the boundary, with teammates Hamish Sinnott and Michael Winzar tasked with obtaining the winning runs.
"Hamish got an edge through the slips for us to win," the coach said. "I was pretty confident they would go alright... we just made it hard on ourselves, we lost three or four quick wickets pretty cheaply."
Meanwhile, Heytesbury Rebels remained undefeated with a seven-wicket win against Noorat, while Camperdown moved into third after holding off Terang by 38 runs. Rebels' Nick Harding made an unbeaten 60, while Tharindu Rukshan put in an all-round performance for the Lakers with 40 and 3-35.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
