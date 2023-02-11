West Warrnambool skipper Ben Threlfall says his team is treating its remaining home-and-away games as finals as it strives to secure a top-six spot.
The Panthers held onto their sixth-spot on the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's division one ladder following its four-wicket win over fellow-final contenders Merrivale on Saturday. Threlfall said it was a massive scalp in the context of the season, with three rounds remaining and fifth through seventh level on points.
"We hadn't helped ourselves, we lost a couple games in a row," he said. "So it bought us back to the pack a bit. From now on we've got to treat every game as a final and hopefully we can build some momentum and hopefully we're there at the end of the year."
The Panthers, led by spinner Justin Snow (4-16 from nine overs), gave themselves every chance of victory after dismissing the Tigers for 105 in the 40th over on their home deck.
The game-changer was the run out of opener Theo Opperman (36) for 2-59, with the remaining order falling for a cheap 46 runs.
We spoke before the game, we wanted to keep it pretty simple and build dot-ball pressure.- Ben Threlfall
"We were pretty disciplined," Threlfall said of his attack. "We spoke before the game, we wanted to keep it pretty simple and build dot-ball pressure. I thought today we executed our plans pretty well."
Heading into bat, Panthers opening pair Alastair Templeton (54 runs) and Charlie Blacker (30) accounted for most of the chase, before the Tigers upped the pressure and picked off six wickets for eight runs. But it was too late for the visitors, with Snow joining coach Tyler Fowler in securing the winning runs soon after for the Panthers.
"It was important we got off to that good start," Threlfall said. "Especially in those low chases, if you lose early wickets, the pressure can start to build.
"I thought Al and Charlie batted really well, they were patient enough, kept the good balls out and scored off the loose balls."
