The Standard

West Warrnambool defeat Merrivale in round 16 of Warrnambool and District Cricket Association season

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated February 12 2023 - 11:10am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merrivale batsman Theo Opperman is out by West Warrnambool bowler Joe Douglas. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

West Warrnambool skipper Ben Threlfall says his team is treating its remaining home-and-away games as finals as it strives to secure a top-six spot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.