Mortlake move into WDCA top-four with dominant win against Allansford-Panmure

By Meg Saultry
Updated February 12 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 2:15pm
Mortlake's Todd Robertson had a superb spell with the ball, picking up figures of 3-5. Picture by Sean McKenna.

Mortlake's Todd Robertson is content to play his role for a team striving to play division one finals in its first year in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association.

