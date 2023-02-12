Mortlake's Todd Robertson is content to play his role for a team striving to play division one finals in its first year in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association.
Robertson was central in dismissing top-four team Allansford-Panmure for a cheap 74 in the 32nd over on Saturday, with the medium pacer picking up figures of 3-5 from six overs. It set up an achievable chase for the home side, with the Cats reaching the total in 22 overs with seven wickets in hand to move up to third on the ladder.
All I try and do is complement the strike bowlers at the top of the top order.- Todd Robertson
Robertson, who admits to struggling with injury this season, said his aim was to play the role captain Todd Lamont set out for him.
"I've been trying to look after myself and wind up for finals hopefully if we make it," he said. "All I try and do is complement the strike bowlers at the top of the top order."
Taking care of the Gators' top-order were opening bowlers Lachlan Wareham (2-22) and Lamont (3-24), before Robertson did his work through the middle order.
"Since Christmas... Lachlan's come into his own with the new ball, especially playing with a red ball now,": Robertson said of his teammate. "He's taken on the responsibility of being our strike bowler... he's doing an important job at the top taking early wickets because that's the key in any game."
The Cats lost three early wickets in their chase, with Allansford-Panmure opener Ethan Boyd (2-17) making things tricky, before Clinton Baker (35no) and Jack Lehmann (19no) partnered for the winning runs.
"It was pleasing, the boys made it look quite easy out there," Robertson said. "There was no real demons in the wicket. It was good to see Clinton making some runs for us... and Jack's had a pretty good season with the bat and ball."
Robertson said his team understood how crucial the game was heading in, with both sides on similar points, as the Cats set out to prove doubters wrong by making finals in their first season in the league.
"Nearly every game this season has been important but if you're striving to play finals like we are... it's just given us a bit of momentum to play with now," he said. "We've put a lot of hard work to be in the position we are, and if we can play finals, I think it's good for us but we'll aim to go a bit better than that."
In other round 16 matches, Russells Creek defeated Nestles by three wickets in a top-of-the-table clash, while Brierly-Christ Church celebrated its third win of the season with a nine-wicket victory over Port Fairy.
Northern Raiders stayed in touch of the top six with a 57-run win over Dennington, while North Warrnambool Eels held on for a seven-run victory against Wesley Yambuk.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.