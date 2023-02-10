Update 6pm: A quick response from firefighters "saved the day" and ensured a grass fire near Panmure didn't spread to the nearby Framlingham forest on Friday.
Panmure brigade captain Rob Kilvington said the fire started when a farmer slashing grass hit a rock which caused a spark. "The wind just took it," he said.
The fire burnt a patch of grass 100 metres by 100 metres off Warrumyea Road, but it would have been more if firefighters had not got there so fast.
"Had we not jumped on it, it was big enough for the wind to take it to the Framlingham forest," Mr Kilvington said.
While the fire would have had to jump a road and the river to reach the forest, it was close enough that it could have happened had they not got on top of it, he said.
Three planes took off to come and help fight the fire but the crews on the ground were able to quickly douse the flames before they spread too far.
Mr Kilvington said that because crews jumped on it so quick, they actually "saved the day".
EARLIER: Aerial bombers were called in to fight an out of control grass fire near Panmure on Friday afternoon which was quickly brought under control within minutes.
A CFA spokeswoman said emergency services were called to a grass and scrub fire spreading on a dairy farm near Warrumyea Road about 3.23pm.
"Air support was called to the scene," the CFA spokeswoman said.
The fire was declared under control at 3.46pm but has not yet been declared safe.
Brigades from Panmure, Framlingham and Purnim helped fight the fire.
Air appliances were also called to one of two fires that broke out 10 minutes apart near Cavendish on Friday.
Five CFA units from North Hamilton, Bulart, Bainbridge, Hensley Park responded to a grass fire on Henty Highway in Cavendish at 2:11pm.
The fire, which burnt about 30 acres, was brought under control at 2:42pm and deemed safe two minutes later.
A watch and act message had been released for the township of Cavendish and Forest Fire Management Victoria supported on scene.
Fire crews discovered a large plume of brown smoke after being called to reports of smoke being sighted from Mt Dundas on Darks Road about 2.22pm.
Eight CFA units from Balmoral, Dunkeld, Warrayure, Bulart, Cavendish and Mooralla responded and by 2.36pm it had been brought under control.
Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria were also called to the scene.
The incident was deemed safe at 3:53pm and handed over to a fire investigation unit.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.