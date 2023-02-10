The Standard

Mortlake to host Allansford-Panmure in Warrnambool and District division one blockbuster

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated February 10 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 1:00pm
Mortlake captain-coach Todd Lamont says his side understands the importance of Saturday's clash.

Mortlake captain-coach Todd Lamont says his group has slipped 'back into the pack' of teams vying for finals positions but is confident the Cats can find their groove again.

