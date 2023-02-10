Mortlake captain-coach Todd Lamont says his group has slipped 'back into the pack' of teams vying for finals positions but is confident the Cats can find their groove again.
The Cats, fifth on the table, tackle third-placed Allansford-Panmure at home in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's top-flight on Saturday in a blockbuster clash.
"It's a big game, we touched on that with the team," Lamont told The Standard.
"We've got a big few games coming up, we let a few slip, lost two of our last three so we've slipped back into the pack a bit.
"Every game is crucial from now. Allansford is around the same position as us, we need to put a good performance on."
Low-scoring matches have been common at D.C Farran Oval this season in division one with average totals of 121 runs, but Lamont said he expected the deck to be a bit flatter on Saturday.
"We've had some juicy wickets this year," he said.
"The weather hasn't helped in preparation and the surface has been moving a bit still with rolling.
"It's something we'll fix up prior to next season. It's all sort of a new, learning process. We want to be able to prepare a pitch where you can score 200 and have something for the bowlers."
He added he expected the Gators to be a dangerous proposition for his side to overcome regardless of pitch conditions.
"On paper, their bowling is strong with the two Boyds (Ben and Ethan) as good a new-ball pair as it gets in the comp," he said.
"Then you've got some spin options at the bottom who take plenty of wickets, so we see bowling as their strength but with their batting, Banty (Chris Bant) and Timmsy (Kyall Timms) are big wickets.
"Banty has lead the attack with the bat well."
The Cats will still be without Isaac Wareham, but Lamont said he expected the gun all-rounder to be available for the pointy-end.
"I'm hoping we'll get him for the rest of the season," he said.
"He's only played a few games for us this year but he's a game-changer for us."
In other division one matches on Saturday, Port Fairy hosts Brierly-Christ Church at Avery's Paddock, Dennington makes the trip to face Northern Raiders, West Warrnambool takes on Merrivale at home, top-two sides Russells Creek and Nestles do battle while Wesley Yambuk welcomes North Warrnambool Eeels to Walter Oval.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.