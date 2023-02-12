An experienced Melbourne Country Week representative is confident Warrnambool and District Cricket Association has the right mix of players heading into this year's tournament.
Chris Bant is looking forward to the five-day carnival starting Monday, with WDCA taking on Portland in its first match.
"It's always a good week," Bant said. "Since I was 16 I've been just about every year apart from a couple.
"You make life-long friends out of it, with people you probably wouldn't have met."
Bant believes the squad, which is captained by Cam Williams, has a good balance of experience and youth, along with the right blend of talents.
"With country week, you never play with the same people, there is always people coming and going," he said.
"But I think we've got a good mix, there is a few of us older ones that kind of know what we're up for, and sometimes you can't beat that youth and exuberance on (the younger players') side.
"I think every area we've covered pretty well, whether it's good bats who can bat a long time or seam bowling or spin bowling; in the field I think we'll be really good.
"It's just a matter of getting up there and putting it all together."
The Allansford-Panmure captain is in solid form with the bat this summer, sitting fifth in the league for runs with 285 at 35.6, including a season-best 112 last month.
"I think I'm hitting the ball okay," Bant said. "Nothing really changes too much for me year-to-year. I've made a couple good scores.
"Hopefully I can contribute and help the team."
Bant is one of two Melbourne-bound Gators, with teen bowler Ethan Boyd also in the mix.
"He's got a lot of talent on his side and I think he'll go better down there on the bouncy wickets," Bant said of his teammate.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
