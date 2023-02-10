The Standard
Local News

Council prayer 'not representative' of the community, Moyne Shire councillor says

Updated February 10 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 3:00pm
Moyne Shire councillor Jordan Lockett has joined an open letter along with 20 other progressive councillors asking the government to reassess council prayers. Picture by Anthony Brady

Moyne Shire Councillor Jordan Lockett has reignited the issue of prayers at council meetings, saying the religious opening statement should be scrapped.

Local News

