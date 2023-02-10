Moyne Shire Councillor Jordan Lockett has reignited the issue of prayers at council meetings, saying the religious opening statement should be scrapped.
Cr Lockett joined 20 other progressive councillors from across the state last week in writing an open letter to several Victorian government ministers including premier Daniel Andrews, as well as the state human rights commissioner, calling for the practice to be officially reassessed.
The letter described the use of prayer to open council meetings as "a matter of some controversy".
"Some councillors object to being compelled by the council's governance rules to participate in a religions ritual as part of their role," the letter said.
"Some councillors take exception to the council having an official prayer derived from the traditions of a single religion, pointing out that this is inconsistent with the multicultural and multi-faith diversity of the communities the council represents."
Cr Lockett did not respond to interview requests from The Standard, but in comments to ABC Ballarat he said a significant section of the community "isn't being represented" by the prayer.
"There's a big shift in the country, 'no religion' is 38.9 per cent of the population," he said.
The letter goes further, saying the prayer "excludes the non-religious and adherents of minority faiths", even suggesting the practice may be inconsistent with the Local Government Act 2020.
The Moyne, Warrnambool and Corangamite councils all have different openings to their meetings.
Moyne Shire's is the most traditional: "Almighty God, we humbly beseech your blessing on the Council, direct and prosper its deliberations for the welfare of the people of the Moyne Shire. Amen."
Warrnambool's prayer still mentions "Almighty God," but doesn't humbly beseech any blessings, whereas Corangamite's prayer doesn't mention God at all, simply asking for "guidance and blessing on this council," among other things.
Moyne mayor Karen Foster tried to have the prayer removed in 2020 at just her second council meeting. She was knocked back in a 5-2 vote and said she now felt any change should be community driven.
"At this point nobody from the community has raised it as an issue," she said.
"We haven't discussed it since (the 2020 vote) and if I was going to raise it again I would probably gauge community sentiment on it."
Cr James Purcell said the prayer was "a non-issue" and the current wording "didn't hurt anyone". "Nobody from the community has ever raised it," he said. "Not a soul."
"I don't think we should lead on things like this. At the moment both state and federal governments start with a prayer, so they should really direct the process if there's going to be change," he said.
"But if we were starting again it should be along the lines that we should respect people and be generous and committed, that sort of thing."
Corangamite Shire moved to its current, more secular, wording several years ago. Mayor Ruth Gstrein said councillors felt the old prayer was fusty, but wanted to retain "an affirmation of some kind".
"We really wanted to highlight leadership, the culture of the shire and importance of decision-making and what councillors were committing to," she said.
"I don't think there was any reaction at all from the community when we changed it."
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
