The Standard
Home/News/Local News

MP calls for overhaul of short-stay accommodation system to address rental crisis

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated February 13 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 11:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP Sarah Mansfield has called for an overhaul of short-stay accommodation regulations.

A south-west MP has called for urgent action on the state's affordable housing crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.