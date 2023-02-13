A south-west MP has called for urgent action on the state's affordable housing crisis.
Member for Western Victoria Sarah Mansfield said she was shocked to hear people were being forced to couch surf or stay in less than ideal accommodation.
"Victoria is in a housing crisis and rural and regional communities especially are facing a shortage of rental accommodation," Ms Mansfield said.
"People should not be forced to live in caravans and tents, but that is what we are seeing."
Ms Mansfield's comments come as a Property Council of Australia report revealed 81 per cent of Australians believed there was a lack of affordable housing in their area.
More than 50 per cent said they rented because they had no other option and 72 per cent said they couldn't save a house deposit.
The Greens MP has called for urgent action, including tougher restrictions on AirBnbs.
"We know in areas like Warrnambool this is in part because of the state's weak regulation of short-stays," she said.
"With regional rents at record-high levels and available rental stock down, more needs to be done to increase housing supply.
"The Greens want to see Victoria's short-stay regulations overhauled so that more homes are available for local families and essential workers who have moved into an area to work in local businesses - rather than sitting empty for so much of the year.
"This would help boost Warrnambool's local economy and reduce the number of Victorians facing housing insecurity and homelessness.
"We also want to see a statewide cap on rent increases in line with wages growth, to protect Victorians from being forced out of their homes due to out-of-control rent rises."
As of June last year, there were 1280 people on the public housing waiting list wanting a property in Warrnambool.
There were 475 people wanting a property in Portland and 303 on the list for a Hamilton home.
This month Warrnambool City councillors voted to charge owners of short-stay accommodation a $400 fee each year.
The motion to introduce the new local laws was passed in a 4-1 vote at the ordinary council meeting after mayor Debbie Arnott declared it was time the council took the lead on the issue.
Cr Arnott said the council needed to help level the playing field between traditional accommodation providers and short-stay holiday rentals.
"Short-stay accommodation is largely unregulated," Cr Arnott said.
"These accommodation providers are basically running a business off the back of traditional accommodation owners, they make good money."
She said the $400 equated to about two nights' accommodation, and owners needed to be held accountable for the behaviour of their guests.
Cr Arnott said it was designed to regulate the industry and get owners to contribute to the visitor economy like traditional owners who paid commercial rates.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.