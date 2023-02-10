The Heywood Wood Wine and Roses Festival will be the last time woodchopping will be held in the state for the foreseeable future.
Western Victorian Axemen's Association president Scott Anderson said a ban on timber harvesting was threatening the future of the sport.
"We had access to a small amount of timber to keep the sport going, but we've been cut out completely," Mr Anderson said.
He said the cost of purchasing timber would not be feasible, which meant the future of Australia's oldest sport was up in the air.
Mr Anderson said woodchopping was a popular drawcard at a number of south-west events, including the Heywood Wood Wine and Roses Festival and the truck show, which was held at Koroit in January.
"Without the supply of logs that we've had previously, there will be no woodchopping whatsoever at any of these local events," he said.
Mr Anderson said the tree felling event, which was always popular at Heywood, had been cancelled due to the amount of wood it required.
He said he would be devastated if the sport was unable to continue in the future.
Mr Anderson, who is based in Colac, has been competing for 16 years and his six-year-old son Mitchell wants to follow in his footsteps.
A state government spokesman said Vicforests' ability to harvest had been impacted by a court decision preventing timber harvesting operations unless new surveys were done that complied with the court's order.
"As a result, VicForests has paused all timber harvesting operations and has commissioned experts to develop a new survey method to comply with the court's orders," the spokesman said.
"The timber shortage across Victoria will continue to impact availability of logs.
"VicForests will seek to meet its contracted obligations according to the agreements once they resume harvest operations.
"VicForests has appealed the court decision, with the matter listed on March 23."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.