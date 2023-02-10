PERENNIAL finalist Kolora-Noorat is unsure if two of its experienced players will run out in 2023 with coach Nick Bourke leaving the decision in their hands.
Dynamic duo Ben Fraser and Jason Moloney have travelled from Melbourne to the Western District to play for the Warrnambool and District league powerhouse for a number of seasons.
Bourke said the club would support the pair's choice "as they've been exceptional for the club for years".
"I haven't really hassled them yet. They are super fit no matter what time of the year it is," he said.
"I've just let them have their time and I'll touch base as we get a bit closer to the season.
"They owe nothing to the club; they've been incredible for years and if they were to decide they were done I'd well and truly let them do that but I know they both have some footy they can provide for us."
Bourke led Kolora-Noorat to a preliminary final in his first season at the helm.
He is bullish about improving on that result with experienced recruits Ben Moloney, Sam Uwland and Jarrod Evans complementing returning trio Charlie Scanlon, Ed Lee and Henry Kenna.
The Power have worked on their fitness with former player and personal trainer Luke Justin planning gym and running sessions.
Defender Jacan Brooks "is well and truly our fittest player" and Darcy Vick is expected to see senior opportunities.
"The boys put in a lot of work over that Christmas break which is, in my eyes, nearly the most important time of pre-season," he said.
"I feel like we're going to be a lot younger this year so our ball movement and running patterns, we've put a real emphasis on that.
"The good sides like Merrivale, Panmure and Nirranda use the ball really well and they use the wide open space (you need) once you get to the Reid (Oval on grand final day)."
Bourke said he felt better equipped for the challenges of coaching entering his second season and was grateful to lead his home club as "it's a special place to play".
"It got me out of my comfort zone with different things but I feel a lot more comfortable this year and I am really, really excited," he said.
"The boys have got a real energy and there's a real buzz around the club. I know the netball have picked up really well as well."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
