Kolora-Noorat coach Nick Bourke gives experienced footballers Ben Fraser, Jason Moloney space to decide on 2023 playing decisions

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated February 10 2023 - 5:58pm, first published 11:30am
Nick Bourke is preparing for his second season as Kolora-Noorat playing coach and is eager to take the Power to the finals again.

PERENNIAL finalist Kolora-Noorat is unsure if two of its experienced players will run out in 2023 with coach Nick Bourke leaving the decision in their hands.

