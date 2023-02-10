Editorial: Tragic run underlines need for fresh approach to road safety

How do we stop the tragedies?
Five people have lost their lives on the region's roads in the first six weeks of 2023.
There's no sugarcoating it, that's about half the region's annual road toll. It's been a horror start to the year, our worst for years.
Each of the accidents have involved different factors and circumstances and now is not the time to speculate on the causes as shattered families grieve. Our thoughts are with them. No doubt our caring community will wrap arms around those impacted because that's what we do in these times.
But how do we stop the suffering?
For as long as humans drive vehicles there will be human error and accidents. South-west police have been urging road users to be cautious, slow down, be alert, avoid distractions and not drive while impaired.
That all makes sense. Yet accidents keep happening.
The Transport Accident Commission has spent billions on creative, hard-hitting campaigns aimed at reducing the road toll and while they have had an impact, accidents keep happening.
Have we become complacent? Have we become so used to road deaths we just accept they are part of the risks associated with driving?
Surely not... because if road trauma isn't impacting you directly, it is probably impacting someone you know.
We know education at an early age is critical.
We know the habits of drivers can influence children and the drivers of tomorrow.
We know police have greater abilities to detect drivers breaking the law.
We know the TAC and police will run campaigns but they can only do so much. And there's a limit to how much people will take in from the same voices.
Do we need a greater community focus on the issue?
Do we need to tap back into the successful community road safety councils that operated in the 1990s?
Some do still exist but the profiles the groups achieved in their communities were considerable.
And the messages were powerful because they were coming from the grassroots, they came from people who had endured the pain and anguish associated with road fatalities. The messages cut deep.
Is it time for a community-led response again?
Do we need to start with a think-tank?
It's clear we need fresh approaches. If ever there was a time for action, it's now.
