Tackle Shack: Usual suspects take the bait

Big snapper, Mako shark, EPs and all the usual suspects have flooded reports this week.
Some massive seas have washed some brilliant bluewater into the Hopkins River and with this has brought some weird captures so let's have a squizz at what's been keeping rods buckled.
As I mentioned in the intro there has been some quality snapper caught recently off Warrnambool.
None bigger than the 85-centimetre fish caught by a local angler Rodney Blake.
Along with some great gummy shark and school shark it made for a great session.
Daryl Richardson also landed a quality 72cm snapper recently which was also off Warrnambool.
The gummy shark, fishing both off Port Fairy and Warrnambool, has been great.
James Porter headed out Thursday and landed some cracking Gummies.
He even hooked a nice school shark in the eye which would've been exciting seeing they go nuts when hooked in the mouth let-alone hooked in the eye.
Being back at the ramp with a bag of gummies by 10am is a solid effort.
Tuna have still been a pretty popular species off Port Fairy and Portland but with the big seas making the water fairly murky in recent days they seem to have slowed down considerably.
Using a teaser on the surface to make as much disturbance in the water is certainly proving a popular technique both now and over recent years.
Either rigging the teaser as a lure or just as a standalone teaser will certainly give you more chance of catching a tuna.
The king fish have been pretty tricky also after being smashed from pillar to post in the past couple of weeks over at Portland.
That and also the lack of live bait inside the harbour is contributing to the slow fishing.
Maybe we have seen the beginning of the end of the season which has been pretty good really.
Some solid whiting have been caught both off Killarney and Port Fairy but it's the welcome return of them inside the bay at Warrnambool that has most excited.
The breakwater is producing some nice whiting and salmon which is what a few of the Geelong Cats players found out during the week while on their community camp.
Jeremy Cameron, Patrick Dangerfield and Brad Close fished off the breakwater, landing a few solid salmon on metals.
I wonder if it's due to the dredging of the harbour that's making these fish come in again or just a coincidence but either way it's great to see.
In the intro I mentioned there has been some weird captures in the Hopkins River recently.
Some big tides and huge seas have forced blue water right through the system and that has seen some unusual captures.
Skeeta Andrews caught a great 35cm flathead down below the bridge on Friday night which isn't the first I've heard or seen but certainly the biggest I've heard of.
Steve Ryan from Glenelg Hopkins CMA said the also heard of some solid flounder caught below the bridge after the big sea.
The most unusual and probably the biggest surprise was the capture of squid in the blue hole area.
Not just one either but I know of five now that have been caught on soft plastics by anglers targeting bream and perch.
These squid weren't just small either with one measuring 55cm total length.
Mother Nature is a strange thing and continues to surprise us all with what it throws at us.
Just another target species in the already excellent fishery.
Bream fishing in the Hopkins has been great after the salt water push with crabs, cut mullet and soft plastics being stand outs recently.
The fish have certainly moved higher up the system with quality fish caught from the top to bottom on various techniques.
The Curdies River is again producing some nice perch and bream which was a surprise to most after last years events with the algae bloom.
Like the Hopkins the reports have been coming wide spread which is another great sign moving forward.
The lake has unfortunately seen a small algae bloom but at the moment it's nothing to be worried about but I still wouldn't be eating any fish that are caught in the lake itself just to be sure.
The biggest tip that I can give you in the Curdies is to keep on the move because these fish, both bream and perch have a tendency to move up and down the system throughout the day.
If you have an electric motor then keep it ticking along while making a wide range of casts that will cover both the deeper areas and in close too.
The bridge at Curdievale has seen some great numbers of perch hanging around it especially closer to dark which is exactly what Shane Murphy and Greame Whittaker found out recently.
The boys have been putting some time in learning how to fish soft plastics more consistently and it's started to pay off with this particular night yielding them 30 or so perch.
Even though they aren't the biggest fish at the moment it's certainly a great size class of fish to get your eye in with plastics etc.
Since last week when I mentioned the growing number of carp in the Emu and upper Hopkins that have been caught by anglers chasing perch and trout, the reports have just kept coming in.
Oskar Masters and Declan Stoddart have been catching two or three a night in the Emu Creek which is a big worry.
There's also been a fair few sighted and caught at Panmure's swimming hole so they are spreading fairly quickly.
There are some theories of how they come to be where they are but the most believable is that they have made their way all the way from Ballarat.
One of the feeder lakes that flow into the Emu flooded and was unfortunately full of carp. I'm sure the appropriate authorities are all over this as they are with any other issues that our fantastic waterways have encountered over time. If you do happen to catch one then please make sure you discard of them properly and don't release them back into the water.
Anyway let's get back on track with some decent captures that we want to talk about. Ed Richardson caught a solid perch on a surface lure around Allansford during the week and lost another in a really quick little session just before dark.
Using a Duo Shinmushi which is a small cicada style lure he was able to work a big area due to their loud action on the surface.
Xavier Ellul and Luke Gercovich have also been getting stuck into some nice perch on both surface and hard bodies.
According to the guys that fish it a lot over summer the general size of the perch are down but the numbers are up which suggests that they had a great spawning year a few years back.
This weekend's forecast doesn't look great with some moderate winds and a bit of slop on the sea.
Wednesday next week looks good wind-wise but the way the weather has been lately it could easily turn into a cyclone.
