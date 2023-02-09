The Standard

Tackle Shack: Usual suspects take the bait

By Corey McLaren
Updated February 10 2023 - 11:04am, first published 10:03am
Jonathan Hogge with a solid bream from the Hopkins River. Picture supplied

Big snapper, Mako shark, EPs and all the usual suspects have flooded reports this week.

