AN impressive track gallop at Warrnambool rounded off Tuvalu's preparation for a first-up tilt at the $750,000 group one Orr Stakes (1400m) at Sandown on Saturday.
Tuvalu worked in blinkers on the course proper for the gallop at his home track with stable mates Triple Missile, Playing It Safe and Harbin over 1700 metres.
Multiple group one-winning trainer Lindsey Smith was happy with Tuvalu, who is chasing his second group one victory.
"He's in great shape leading into the Orr," he said.
"Saturday will be the first time he's raced in blinkers but he's worked in them on numerous occasions including gallops at Geelong and Warrnambool.
"We're grateful the Warrnambool Racing Club allowed us to use the course proper for the gallop."
Talented jockey Jarrod Fry, who has ridden Tuvalu to five of his eight wins including his group one Toorak Handicap victory and his second placing in the $3 million Champions Mile at Flemington, has the ride on Saturday.
"My main concern is drawing barrier one and having the blinkers on for the first time," Smith said.
"When you have the combination of blinkers first time and barrier one horses can miss the start.
"The instruction to Jarrod, who has a great understanding of Tuvalu, will be to ride the horse quietly if he's slow into stride.
"I'm confident Tuvalu is in good shape to give the race a big shake but it's a very good field and will be a tough race to win."
Corner Pocket and Triple Missile are other Smith horses running at Sandown.
Other Warrnambool trainers with runners are Maddie Raymond, Symon Wilde and Aaron Purcell on the big nine-race program.
Raymond saddles up Turaath in the Orr Stakes. Turaath will be ridden by champion jockey Damien Oliver.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.