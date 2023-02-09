A Portland man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into an elderly couple's house while they were asleep.
Hamilton Criminal Investigation Unit Detective Sergeant Mark James said a 33-year-old Portland man had been arrested on Thursday after a spate of burglaries in December.
"We had a series of burglaries in the north-east Hamilton area on December 17 last year," Detective Sergeant James said.
In the most serious incident, a couple in their 90s awoke to discover a man in their home in the early hours of the morning.
"The owner of the property, a male in his 90s, has confronted a male inside the house, who has dived out the window to escape," Detective Sergeant James said.
It will also be alleged the male offender stole items from a carport and attempted to gain entry to a number of other properties.
Items stolen included an iPhone, two iPads and a wallet.
An eftpos card was used to withdraw a substantial amount of money in Portland the following morning.
Detective Sergeant James said the man had been arrested, remanded in custody and charged with one count of aggravated burglary, two attempted burglaries, four thefts and committing an indictable offence while on bail.
The man was expected to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday.
Detective Sergeant James said the offences had been committed against vulnerable members of the community.
"We take these type of offences very seriously," he said.
"People should be able to sleep soundly in their own beds without having to worry about these type of things happening."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
