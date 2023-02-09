The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Portland man arrested made after elderly couple in Hamilton awoke to find man in home

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated February 10 2023 - 10:28am, first published 9:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police arrested a Portland man on Thursday afternoon.

A Portland man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into an elderly couple's house while they were asleep.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.