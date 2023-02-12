The Standard
Cyclist killed in collision at Illowa

Jessica Howard
Monique Patterson
By Jessica Howard, and Monique Patterson
Updated February 13 2023 - 10:32am, first published 9:00am
Traffic diversions are in place after a cyclist was killed at Illowa on Friday morning. Picture by Anthony Brady

UPDATED, Monday: Police are still investigating the cause of a collision that killed a cyclist at Illowa on Friday.

