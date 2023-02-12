Leigh Wheatley has made life-long friends during his quarter-of-a-century-long policing career.
The acting senior sergeant joined the force when he was 21 and has worked in various units, including a stint in the Warrnambool police sexual offences and child abuse investigation team as unit commander.
"This is not an easy job by any means but the challenges and opportunities it has presented me with, both personally and professionally have far outweighed anything else," he said.
Acting Senior Sergeant Wheatley is urging the community to join the force during a massive recruitment drive this month.
"There are so many different roles and careers within Victoria Police to experience, and this is what sets this career apart from any other," he said.
"I have met some great people throughout my career and made lifelong friends."
An information session held at Warrnambool's City Memorial Bowls Club on February 21 will be part of a state-wide campaign to employ an extra 502 police and 50 protective services officers over two years.
Attendees will be talked through the recruitment process and get the chance to meet police who work in the local area.
The upcoming information event is free but attendees are asked to register online.
Visit police.vic.gov.au/police.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
