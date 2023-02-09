Man accused of intentionally driving at woman and teen during rage

A Moyne Shire district man is in custody charged with allegedly driving at a mother and son, causing the teen to take evasive action to avoid being injured.
A police spokesman said the 38-year-old man was arrested this week and charged with reckless conduct endangering life, reckless conduct endangering serious injury and driving in a manner dangerous.
He said on Monday the man attended his former partner's Warrnambool home after a heated phone call about 6pm.
It's alleged there was a verbal altercation before the accused man drove onto the front lawn and toward the front door at fast speed.
"That resulted in the 16-year-old son having to take evasive action to avoid being hit by that car," the spokesman said.
"The man kept yelling and then reversed and drove away."
The accused appeared briefly in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday, did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody.
He will face court again on February 27.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.