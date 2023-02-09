The Standard

Accused man accused of intentionally driving at woman and teen in Warrnambool

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 10 2023 - 9:44am, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man accused of intentionally driving at woman and teen during rage

A Moyne Shire district man is in custody charged with allegedly driving at a mother and son, causing the teen to take evasive action to avoid being injured.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.