Whether it was floods, a pandemic or a double murder-suicide, Martin Hardy certainly has tales to tell of his two-and-a-half years at the helm of the south-west police force.
The superintendent is returning to Melbourne, nearly 1000 days after he took the job overseeing about 300 police officers across western region division two.
Superintendent Hardy is making the move to support his family.
He said when he started in July 2020, he didn't know what to expect from the region that spanned 22,000-square-kilometres.
"Not long after I got here, the region was inundated with flooding," Superintendent Hardy said.
"That required a large response not only from police but other emergency services and our local councils."
Superintendent Hardy recalled the "tragic" death of a 20-year-old farmhand whose vehicle was swept away in floodwater over Curdies River near Glenfyne.
"That impacts that young woman's family, her community and our members who showed so much resilience to go out there in such awful conditions," he said.
The superintendent reflected on a number of search and rescues in his time in the south-west - a rarity when he was based in metropolitan Melbourne.
His memories included an illegal immigrant who "jumped ship" at Portland, never to be found again, and officers narrowly avoiding tiger snakes during a two-day search at a beach where the victim succumbed to misadventure.
More recently, he oversaw the police response to a double-murder suicide that rocked the Kirkstall community on July 22 last year.
Superintendent Hardy had returned early from personal leave to support two young police officers during the sentencing of a man who brutally bashed them when the news broke.
"I remember sitting (at the station) at half past 10 (am), ready to go over to court, when the (shooting) job came through and I thought 'is that real?'," Superintendent Hardy said.
"It escalated really quickly. We were then at court with the two men, who were already going through a traumatic experience, and our phones were going off."
Swarms of media were at the Warrnambool court to report the sentencing and at that stage there was still an offender at large, the superintendent said.
"There was a two to three hour period that was really critical," he said.
"We had to get the leadership right and the communication and messaging to the community right... but when something like that happens, the police station is empty. Everyone is out to do the job."
Superintendent Hardy said he felt honoured to have coordinated the response and proud of his team that completed the operation.
"It was just a perfect storm that day," he said.
"It was a significant event that was very emotionally taxing on our members. Police are often likely to know the victim or the offender because they live and work in this community - that's a fine line they have to balance.
"And it's my job to make sure they're properly resourced to do that."
The superintendent said the ramifications of the court sentencing and the double-murder suicide were still felt to this day, both by police and the community.
The man who assaulted the two officers was jailed for three years and two months.
Superintendent Hardy said it was an "abhorrent and evil crime that impacted our police, and particularly those two officers and their family".
"To their credit they have come back to work and I take my hat off to them. That is courageous," he said.
The superintendent has seen drug-fuelled violence, offenders "running amok" in stolen cars and a large-scale operation to get illegal firearms off the street.
"It's a very, very small cohort in the south-west committing these types of offences but has a significant impact on our community," he said.
"Our teams bat above their average. We have a small group of police but they do some significant work with really significant outcomes in terms of community safety and bringing offenders to account."
Superintendent Hardy said one thing that kept him awake was the region's road trauma.
"We have had some really significant fatal accidents here and that is the big thing that hurts me the most," he said.
"We had a double fatality on Christmas Eve in Mount Richmond and that was just awful on so many levels.
"The impact on the family is absolutely beyond belief and we also had first responders who as a result, never came back to work. It has a real ongoing effect."
Superintendent Hardy said it was a privilege to have led his team through "some absolute tragedies but also some real highlights".
"It's those moments when there's a missing person and we actually find them, and they're alive," he said.
"There is a feeling of euphoria that goes through the room when they've been found. There have been so many tragic things that have been immensely impactful on the whole community, but there's also really good memories you take away."
Among all of those experiences, you throw in a pandemic, and the superintendent is right in saying it had been an eventful few years at the helm.
He coordinated sudden changes in COVID-19 laws, vehicle checkpoints, the South Australia border closures - leaving police just 48 hours to put safety and legal measures in place, and protests against vaccine mandates.
"That was a really interesting, challenging time," he said.
"But I think we managed it really well."
Superintendent Hardy said it was bittersweet leaving the south-west, a region that had become part of him.
He was often seen at community events, such as the Koroit Irish Festival and May Racing Carnival, and had joined the Rotary Club of Warrnambool East.
Superintendent Hardy said the privilege of being divisional commander was not lost on him.
"It has been an enormously humbling and rewarding role and I am most grateful for the opportunity - it has been the highlight of my career," he said.
The superintendent will leave the region at the end of the month.
