Artist Neil Griffin challenges people to think outside the norm with his paintings which are both ironic and thought provoking.
The Warrnambool artist will host his first solo exhibition this month at the F Project gallery, showcasing his diverse works.
"I enjoy creating quirky statements on life as a way of provoking people to think, to see differently, consider cause and effect and maybe be amused," Griffin said.
He said the exhibition, A Slice of Life - Through My Eyes, was his interpretation of life which was "rarely straightforward".
He said our existence wasn't a series of pretty pictures but "rather weird, quirky, amusing, challenging and rarely straightforward".
"My perspective (is) different to yours and maybe many others but (it's) a slice of life from where I sit," he said.
One of Griffin's ironic quirky pieces that features in the exhibition, titled Remember That Time You Cut Me, depicts a sheep, wearing a Band Aid, shaving a shearer's face with a cut throat razor in an old-fashioned barbers chair.
His works also include scenes from his time in the army in Vietnam in 1971, south-west destinations and beach locations, portraiture, animals and wildlife.
Griffin paints mainly in oils but has done some acrylics and has dabbled in watercolours. He's also tried his hand at sculpting using clay and soft stone, with two pieces included in the exhibition.
He is largely self taught, guided by magazines and the occasional workshop, also picking up tips from fellow artists and online videos.
Griffin said an acrylics for beginners course in 2007 kick-started his painting career and he hasn't looked back.
Originally from Scotts Creek, Griffin lived in Mildura and grew up in South Australia where he's spent much of his life.
His work has featured in numerous exhibitions in Adelaide and at venues in Hamilton and Dunkeld.
In March last year Griffin moved to Warrnambool from Hamilton with wife Angie, who has taken on the role of the city's Uniting Church minister.
About 30 pieces will be exhibited this month. A Slice of Life - Through My Eyes opens on Saturday and runs until March 4.
