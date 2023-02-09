The Standard
A Slice of Life - Through My Eyes exhibition opens at the F Project

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
February 9 2023
A new exhibition A Slice of Life - Through My Eyes is artist Neil Griffin's interpretation of life which he said was "rarely straightforward". Picture by Anthony Brady

Artist Neil Griffin challenges people to think outside the norm with his paintings which are both ironic and thought provoking.

