A Portland talent is focused on a strong under 20 Australian Junior Championships campaign after an eye-catching Country Basketball League season with her junior club.
The Geelong-based Tanielle Knight was named Country Basketball League's south west women's MVP after suiting up for the Portland Coasters this summer. The 18-year-old was also among the All-Star 5 selections.
Knight will now represent Victoria at the U20 Australian Junior Championships in Geelong from Monday, where she will team up with new Warrnambool Mermaid Dakota Crichton.
The 6'1' wing-guard, who has committed to US junior college program Western Nebraska, was thrilled to make the top Victorian squad after playing in its development squad at last year's championships.
"I'm excited to learn off the other girls who play at WNBL level... and seeing how we all play together," she said.
Knight said rebounding would be a major goal both individually and as a team at the week-long championships.
"We're going to try and be major rebounders, just so we can the put-backs and stop other teams from the put-backs," she said.
Portland Coasters coach Ellen Zeunert said Knight's most valuable player accolade was extremely "well-deserved".
"She was a big in for our girls," Zeunert said of Knight. "Without her we would have struggled against a lot of the sides.
"Having such a young squad, and she's only 18 herself, but her leadership and experience she's got over the last few years playing with Vic state teams and Big V... it's been fantastic to have her back."
Knight said it was a surprise to learn she had received the MVP nod.
"I was very shocked... but pretty excited," she said. "I definitely thought it would be one of the girls from Millicent or Mt Gambier or Horsham."
Knight said she "loved every minute" of her time playing for her former association.
"I've loved mentoring all the young girls and teaching them some stuff I know," she said. "Just stepping up and being a leader, they really loved that."
Knight was challenged in a change of roles with Portland, playing more as a centre as the season wore on. She was sixth in the competition for scoring, averaging 17.2 points per game, including a season-best 31 points (18 from three-point range) against Surfcoast Chargers in round nine.
"It was a bit different, I haven't played in (the post) since I left Portland," Knight said.
"It was a bit of a learning curve... It's something I need to work on myself so it was good to be able to use it in a different league."
Zeunert was proud of the way her team fought this season, with the Coasters bowing out in their semi-final against Millicent on February 4.
"It was fantastic for our girls to finish in the finals and get that finals experience under the belt," she said.
The Country Basketball League grand finals will be held in Warrnambool on Saturday.
The women's grand final sees Millicent and Mt Gambier go head-to-head from 5.15pm before the men's decider has Ararat and Mt Gambier facing off for the title.
Ararat's Zac Dunmore was named the men's competition's most valuable player this season.
