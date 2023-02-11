The Standard

Portland Coasters teen Tanielle Knight named CBL south west women's 2022-23 most valuable player

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated February 11 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanielle Knight in action for the Portland Coasters this season. Picture by Anthony Brady

A Portland talent is focused on a strong under 20 Australian Junior Championships campaign after an eye-catching Country Basketball League season with her junior club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.