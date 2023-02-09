Cause of blaze at south-west house fire revealed

Members of the St Helens CFA have been praised for their quick response to a house fire on Wednesday.
CFA District 5 commander David Ferguson said the owner reported smoke billowing from the home about 10.30am.
"Four members were on scene within about 10 minutes, which was a great result," Mr Ferguson said.
He said the source of the smoke was not known at first.
Crews from Yambuk, Port Fairy, Koroit, Orford, Toolong and Heywood also attended.
"Initially there was a lot of smoke but no obvious fire," Mr Ferguson said.
The home owner had been in the process of cleaning the house due to relocating.
Firefighters initially doused the home with hoses before donning breathing apparatuses and entering.
A smouldering vaccum cleaner was the source of the smoke, Mr Ferguson said.
There was minor damage to floorboards, an internal wall and curtains.
Mr Ferguson said the damage was minimal due to the prompt response of firefighters.
He said the fire was brought under control quickly but firefighters remained on scene for some time to clear the house of smoke.
A Warrnambool police spokesman said the fire was caused by an electrical fault and it was not deemed suspicious.
Staff from Powecor and Moyne Shire also attended the scene.
The incident came a day after a house went up in flames in Camperdown.
Police braised the efforts of a Camperdown man ho attended the burning property, which was later discovered to be a cannabis grow house.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the man aged in his 60s ran to the neighbouring property in Camperdown's Manifold Street after it went up in flames about 6.15pm on Tuesday.
Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said the fire was fully contained to the roof where an electronic bypass system was in place, allowing the occupants to steal power.
The detective said it was believed the bypass system caused the fire.
He said Powercor had been notified and an investigation into the theft of electricity was ongoing.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
