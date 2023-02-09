Firefighters have doused a grass fire burning out of control towards the Dundonnell Wind Farm, shutting down nearby turbines and attacking the blaze from the air.
The alarm was first raised about 4pm on Wednesday about a fire burning on private property between Dawes and Lades lanes.
A Country Fire Authority spokesperson said seven units from Cobden, Nerrin Nerrin, Pura Pura, Darlington, Vite Vite, Dundonnell and Woorndoo responded to the "grass and scrub fire" at 4.13pm.
Several air appliances were called in, including four aerial bombers, which refuelled at Cobden.
The fire was burning to the east of the Dundonnell Wind farm, but moving in a westerly direction, towards the turbines, two of which were under direct threat.
Local CFA captain Tim Hill contacted the wind farm proponent, Tilt Renewables, asking that the easternmost turbines be switched off. The turbines were switched off remotely and the fire was stalled before reaching the base of the units.
Opponents of wind farm projects in the region have cited reduced firefighting access as a concern, particularly aerial access around the turbines. The aerial bombers were able to attack the Dundonnell fire without any concerns from the turbines.
The CFA spokesperson said the fire was under control by 6.56pm and Tilt was notified the turbines could be switched back on.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.