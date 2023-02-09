The Standard
CFA saves turbines threatened by Dundonnell grass fire

Ben Silvester
Updated February 9 2023 - 6:58pm, first published 1:30pm
An image taken from the Mount Elephant firecam showing a grass fire burning out of control and moving west in the direction of the Dundonnell Wind Farm, while aerial bombers attempt to douse the flames.

Firefighters have doused a grass fire burning out of control towards the Dundonnell Wind Farm, shutting down nearby turbines and attacking the blaze from the air.

